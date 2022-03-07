Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons
Published

Falcons rebuff trade interest in Matt Ryan

Ryan had been rumored to be generating trade interest from other teams

By Megan Turner | OutKick
With all the trade talks this offseason and quarterback needs across the league, the Atlanta Falcons are reported to have been receiving some trade interest in quarterback Matt Ryan.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports teams that have inquired on the four-time Pro Bowler are getting the "distinct impression that [he] will not be dealt."

OutKick previously reported that Ryan is still on track to be the team’s starting quarterback, but could the Falcons be preparing to find Ryan’s eventual successor in this year’s draft? Team owner Arthur Blank thinks so.

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo.

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

ProFootball Rumors reports the Seattle Seahawks have so far turned away all teams interested in trading for veteran QB Russell Wilson.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is reportedly torn on whether he wants to remain in Green Bay or play for a new team, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see both signal-callers stay with their respective teams in the 2022 season.

The 2022 NFL Draft class has talent but isn’t as stacked as the 2021 class and ProFootball Rumors reports there are no surefire starters.

Could the Falcons net some draft pick compensation in a Ryan trade and bring in a new era for the franchise?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches play against the Dallas Cowboys late in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan watches play against the Dallas Cowboys late in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The soon-to-be 37-year-old QB is set to make $16.25 million and $20.5 million over the final two years of his contract, along with $7.5 million in roster bonus he is due later this month.

While the Washington Commanders, on the other hand, made a strong push for Wilson on their search for a QB. Could the Commanders look to go after Ryan, or even the Steelers?

ProFootball Rumors reports that from Atlanta’s perspective, trading the veteran QB is slightly messier due to multiple restructures. Ryan’s dead money charge for 2022 if he were to be cut or traded prior to June 1 is $40.5 million.

Even a post-June 1 transaction would result in a dead money number just shy of $25 million, the outlet reports. That’s not to mention the fact that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wants Ryan back.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 26: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during warm-up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 26: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during warm-up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Team owner Arthur Blank said last week the team is already looking to Ryan’s succession plan. Do you think the Falcons will follow up on any of the trade interest on Ryan?