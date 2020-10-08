Ex-WNBA star Cappie Pondexter arrested in Los Angeles, found safe after reportedly vanishing

Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter was arrested on Tuesday in Los Angeles on suspicion of battery, police said.

Initial reports indicated Pondexter, 37, was missing earlier in the week, but it turned out that she was in custody until Thursday morning. LAPD officer Mike Chan said on Thursday that the incident wasn’t witnessed by police, but they made the arrest based on a private person’s complaint.

Pondexter was released and did not need to post bail, according to police.

Chuck Walton, Pondexter's rep, told TMZ Sports his client vanished again after she was released from police custody. Walton told the site that “she walked off somewhere in downtown Los Angeles,” and “they are concerned for her well-being.”

The Athletic later reported that Pondexter was found safe and family and friends were getting her help.

The WNBA players union had also urged followers to keep a look out for Pondexter.

Pondexter was arrested in 2019 in Beverly Hills on suspicion of public drunkenness. Online court records show her case remains pending.

The last time Pondexter played in the WNBA was in 2018 for the Indiana Fever. She played 13 seasons in the league for several teams, including the Chicago Sky, Los Angeles Sparks, New York Liberty, and Phoenix Mercury.

She was honored as one of the league's best 15 players during the WNBA's 15th anniversary season in 2011. She was also a part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in 2008.

Pondexter, the WNBA Finals MVP in 2007, helped the Mercury win two titles, she was a seven-time All-Star and was fourth in the league's history averaging 19.2 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.