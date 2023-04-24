Expand / Collapse search
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz wanted on charge stemming from incident in New Orleans

Diaz is wanted on second-degree battery charge

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former UFC star Nate Diaz is wanted by authorities in New Orleans after a video surfaced of him fighting a man after a boxing event in the city.

Diaz is wanted on a second-degree battery charge, police spokesperson Karen Boudrie told ESPN. She added that Diaz was not in custody.

Nate Diaz in September 2022

Nate Diaz arrives prior to the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

He was at a Misfits Boxing event to support his friend, Chris Avila. When Diaz hit Bourbon Street, the MMA fighter appeared to get into an incident with YouTube personality Rodney Petersen, who bares a striking resemblance to Logan Paul.

Boudrie said officers responded to a report of a "large altercation" early Saturday morning and that a White male appeared to be unconscious. When the man regained consciousness, Boudrie said officers saw him "bleeding from the rear of his head." Paramedics were called to aid him.

"After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nate Diaz," Boudrie told ESPN. "He has been charged with second-degree battery."

Nate Diaz in Vegas in 2023

Nate Diaz attends the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Petersen said in a video posted to social media on Saturday he wasn’t sure why Diaz allegedly came after him.

"I don't know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz," Petersen said. "But I'm telling you what, I'm going to knock him the f--- out when I know he's coming. You caught me off guard, dude. What did you think I was, Logan?"

Diaz was caught in an exchange of words prior to the street brawl during the event.

Nate Diaz fights Tony Ferguson

Nate Diaz prepares to fight Tony Ferguson in a welterweight fight during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Diaz also got into an incident with Chase DeMoor, a reality show star who also fought on the Misfits card. The MMA fighter responded by launching a water bottle just a few rows behind him.

Diaz is scheduled to fight Logan's brother, Jake, in a boxing match Aug. 5.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

