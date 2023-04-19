Conor McGregor encourages fighters to keep their money, not bet their paycheck amid debate about fighter pay

UFC star Conor McGregor argued on Wednesday that fighters should stop promising to bet their pay on whether they win their match and instead should keep their money.

"Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And it’s stupid. Train hard. Fight hard. Earn your dough. And then enjoy it. God bless," McGregor tweeted.

When encouraged by a fan to bet his fight check on the outcome of his upcoming match against UFC lightweight Michael Chandler, the first-ever UFC two-weight world champion declined.

"I make substantially more than everyone on the roster combined so it’s not feasible. I could bet a portion however. But it’s ridiculous, and no. This game, and the longer you are in it, gets tougher and tougher. I’m keeping my hard earned money for my loved ones," he wrote.

McGregor's comments came amid an ongoing debate over fighter pay in mixed martial arts and just one day after boxing stars Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to bet each of their paychecks for their April 22 championship fight on the bout's outcome.

UFC president Dana White argued that the company's athletes are paid fairly and proportionately to the money that they bring in.

"If you don't like it, there's a simple solution to this problem," White told GQ last summer.

"Go start your own MMA organization - no barrier to entry. Knock yourself out. Pay (fighters) whatever you want to pay them. It's been done before. How's it worked out for other guys? Not well," he continued.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou left the organization earlier this year in protest despite being offered the highest paying contract in heavyweight history over what he argued is unfair treatment of less established fighters. He contended that the UFC should provide its fighters, who are technically independent contractors, with healthcare and other benefits.

McGregor has generally refrained from criticizing the UFC over this issue and criticized Ngannou's decision to leave during a recent appearance on MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's show.

McGregor recently appeared on Fox News' "Hannity", where he donated $1 million to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. He is a coach on the UFC's upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series and is expected to make his return to the octagon later this year.