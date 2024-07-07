Expand / Collapse search
Boxing

Ex-UFC fighter Darren Till gets into post-match brawl following boxing debut

Till was making his boxing debut

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Darren Till’s boxing debut was marred by a post-fight brawl on Saturday night as the former UFC fighter picked up the first win of his new career via technical knockout.

Till fought Mohammad Mutie in Dubai at Social Knockout 3 in what was supposed to be a four-round fight. In the second round, Till and Mutie were exchanging shots when the British fighter caught Mutie in the back of the head.

Darren Till vs Dricus Du Plessis

Darren Till is introduced prior to facing Dricus Du Plessis during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The referee paused the match and then stopped it. Till was awarded the victory via TKO because Mutie "didn’t want to continue," the promoter said, according to MMA Fighting.

Mutie then brought the fight after the bell. As he was being held back, Mutie caught Till with a kick. The brawl ensued with personnel from both camps trying to break the two fighters up.

Darren Till fights Robert Whittaker

Darren Till punches Robert Whittaker during the UFC Fight Night event on July 26, 2020, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"This is fighting, you get hit," Till said after the bout, via MMA Fighting. "If you don’t wanna continue fighting, don’t be a fighter. He’s not a fighter. He’s not a real fighter. He’s a coward. And then, when I’m minding my own business, he comes and attack me.

"I’m so sorry. I’m not that guy. I’m a respectful guy. I love this sport. l love Dubai. I’ve been coming here since 2016, so I do want to apologize, but I was standing there minding my own business, and he came over to attack me with his team. I’ve got to defend myself. I’m really sorry about that, guys."

Tommy Fury motions to Jake Paul

Jake Paul looks on as Tommy Fury taunts them during the Cruiserweight Title fight at the Diriyah Arena on Feb. 26, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Till, who was 18-5 during his MMA career, said he is seeking to fight Jake Paul, Tommy Fury and Mike Perry in the future.

