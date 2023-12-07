Ex-Rutgers stars take shots at ESPN star for breaking shocking college basketball decision: 'Lame as s---'

Dylan Harper became the toast of New Jersey on Wednesday when he chose to commit to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights basketball team over some of the traditional blue bloods.

From Mahwah to Cape May, Rutgers fans celebrated the likely arrival of Harper for the 2024-25 season. However, one issue percolated on social media among former Scarlet Knights stars.

Ron Harper Jr., Dylan’s older brother, and Geo Baker took issue with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski breaking the news of the decision. The famed journalist, known for his "Woj bombs," took some backlash.

"Lame af man… smh," he wrote on X in response to the report.

Baker added, "Lame as s--- to announce this before him."

Harper, who is also the son of Chicago Bulls great Ron Harper, is the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2024 in the ESPN rankings out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.

"I have a deep connection with the staff over a long period of time," Harper said, via ESPN. "Head coach Steve Pikiell, associate head coach Brandin Knight and assistant coach TJ Thompson. Staying at home means everything for me. It is exciting for me knowing everyone who got to see me grow up, like my family, friends and coaches, can see me play. Knowing that I can make a stamp in my home state has always been a thing for me.

"[Pikiell] gets the most out of each player and his team. I trust him to do what's right for the team. He is such an uplifting person and coach. He is always helping others whether it's on the court, in the program or in the community. He puts others before himself in everything he does."

Harper had many other offers across the country, including powerhouses like Duke, Kansas, Indiana and Auburn.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.