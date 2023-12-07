Expand / Collapse search
Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ex-Rutgers stars take shots at ESPN star for breaking shocking college basketball decision: 'Lame as s---'

Dylan Harper's decision stunned the college basketball world

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Dylan Harper became the toast of New Jersey on Wednesday when he chose to commit to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights basketball team over some of the traditional blue bloods.

From Mahwah to Cape May, Rutgers fans celebrated the likely arrival of Harper for the 2024-25 season. However, one issue percolated on social media among former Scarlet Knights stars.

Ron Harper Jr and Geo Baker

Ron Harper Jr., #24, and Geo Baker, #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, walk to the bench during a college basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Jan. 19, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Ron Harper Jr., Dylan’s older brother, and Geo Baker took issue with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski breaking the news of the decision. The famed journalist, known for his "Woj bombs," took some backlash.

"Lame af man… smh," he wrote on X in response to the report.

Baker added, "Lame as s--- to announce this before him."

Harper, who is also the son of Chicago Bulls great Ron Harper, is the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2024 in the ESPN rankings out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.

Dylan Harper vs Bergen Catholic

Dylan Harper, #2, looks to pass as Tyler McQuaid, #11, defends during the 66th Bergen County Jamboree Boys Basketball Tournament final at the Rothman Center at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Hackensack on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"I have a deep connection with the staff over a long period of time," Harper said, via ESPN. "Head coach Steve Pikiell, associate head coach Brandin Knight and assistant coach TJ Thompson. Staying at home means everything for me. It is exciting for me knowing everyone who got to see me grow up, like my family, friends and coaches, can see me play. Knowing that I can make a stamp in my home state has always been a thing for me.

"[Pikiell] gets the most out of each player and his team. I trust him to do what's right for the team. He is such an uplifting person and coach. He is always helping others whether it's on the court, in the program or in the community. He puts others before himself in everything he does."

Dylan Harper in New Jersey

Dylan Harper comes down with the rebound in the first half as Don Bosco defeated St. Joseph 60-43 to win the semi final in the Bergen Jamboree played in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Feb. 11, 2023. (Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Harper had many other offers across the country, including powerhouses like Duke, Kansas, Indiana and Auburn. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

