College Basketball

Georgetown's Ed Cooley advises reporters to 'grow up' and ask tough questions after Rutgers loss

Cooley made his remarks following Georgetown's 71-60 loss

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Georgetown men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley gave unsolicited advice to "young writers" at his press conference following the Hoyas’ 71-60 loss to Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Wednesday night.

Cooley and a few Hoyas players sat down for the postgame presser for nearly eight minutes after the loss and appeared annoyed over the questions he faced from reporters in the room.

Ed Cooley shakes hands

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell, left, shakes hands with Georgetown Hoyas head coach Ed Cooley after the game at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, Nov. 15, 2023. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

"You have an opportunity when you’re sitting in a room like this," he told the room of reporters. "The only way you’re going to get better is by having the courage to ask a question in these types of situations. So if you guys are sitting there, don’t just sit there like a lump on a log. 

Ed Cooley upset

Georgetown Hoyas head coach Ed Cooley reacts to a foul during the second half of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena on Nov. 15, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"Have a great question, grow up and learn what it is to ask a tough question. Seriously. We owe you an answer or you owe yourself an opportunity to grow. I say that to all of you young writers. Don’t sit in here and just be in awe. This s--- is real. Grow up, you’re in the room, learn how to ask some questions. … I’m out."

It is unclear what Cooley was looking for as the Hoyas dropped to 1-2 on the season.

He is in his first season as head coach at Georgetown after taking over for Patrick Ewing. Georgetown has not won more than 10 games since the 2020-21 season. Long gone are the days of Roy Hibbert, Jeff Green and Michael Sweetney.

Rutgers celebrates a win

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell, left, greets Georgetown Hoyas head coach Ed Cooley, middle, as Gavin Griffiths, #10, celebrates a 71-60 win for the Scarlet Knights over the Hoyas at Jersey Mike's Arena on Nov. 15, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Hoyas will be looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament this season after missing out two consecutive years.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.