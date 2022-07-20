Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Red Sox star wants documentary on Jason Varitek-Alex Rodriguez fight

Jason Varitek and Alex Rodriguez's fight will forever live in Red Sox lure

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jonathan Papelbon was a thorn in the New York Yankees’ side during his time with the Boston Red Sox in the mid-2000s and stoked the fire of the rivalry on Tuesday.

Following the release of the first episode of ESPN’s Derek Jeter documentary, Papelbon tweeted the company should do a series on "the real captain" who fought Alex Rodriguez.

"Hey ESPN when y’all are ready to do a documentary on the real captain who whipped A Rods A-- let me know!" Papelbon wrote.

Red Sox Jason Varitek and Yankee Alex Rodriguez get into a fight that started a brawl during the third inning at Fenway Park in 2004.

Red Sox Jason Varitek and Yankee Alex Rodriguez get into a fight that started a brawl during the third inning at Fenway Park in 2004. (Tara Bricking/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

The former MLB closer was referring to the epic brawl between Rodriguez and then-Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek in 2004. Varitek shoved his glove into the face of Rodriguez, which proved to be a part of Boston’s rallying cry on their way to their first World Series title since 1918 breaking the supposed "Curse of the Bambino."

Papelbon and Varitek were teammates from 2005 to 2011. 

Alex Rodriguez of the Yankees and Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek trade blows in the 3rd inning that precipitated a bench clearing brawl between the two teams. Both players were ejected from the game.

Alex Rodriguez of the Yankees and Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek trade blows in the 3rd inning that precipitated a bench clearing brawl between the two teams. Both players were ejected from the game. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Papelbon was a four-time All-Star who appeared in 396 games and recorded a 2.33 ERA with 509 strikeouts. He was in the Red Sox minor league system when the Varitek and Rodriguez fight happened. He would help Boston win the World Series in 2007.

Jonathan Papelbon, #58 of the Boston Red Sox, pitches against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on August 24, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. The Red Sox beat the Rangers 13-2.

Jonathan Papelbon, #58 of the Boston Red Sox, pitches against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on August 24, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. The Red Sox beat the Rangers 13-2. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Varitek spent his entire 15-year career with Boston. He hit 193 home runs and batted .256 with a .776 OPS. He won two World Series titles, was a three-time All-Star and won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger one-time each.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.