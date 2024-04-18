Ex-Patriots star 'not surprised' Bill Belichick's time with team ended: 'We weren’t getting any production'

For the first time in almost 50 years, an NFL season will begin with Bill Belichick not being employed by a team.

Belichick earned his first NFL coaching gig in 1975 as a special assistant for the Baltimore Colts - he worked his way up to eventually coach the New England Patriots for the last 24 seasons.

The first 20 of those were pretty decent - in that span, the Pats missed the playoffs just three times. However, they've missed out on extra football in three of the last four seasons.

Thus, Belichick and the Pats mutually parted ways shortly after the regular season ended.

Julian Edelman was a part of three Super Bowl championships with New England, playing in five of them. But the team now is a far cry from those glory days, and that's why Edelman admitted he wasn't surprised to see the Belichick era end in New England.

"It’s gonna be weird to watch, but this is the National Football League. You’re not surprised seeing anything. Even Vince Lombardi got fired…" Edelman told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"It’s a ‘what have you done for me lately’ kind of world. Loyalty and stuff, that’s not there. And sometimes, both parties need a refreshment going forward, just because they’ve had a lot of success, and they’ve been together for a long time. Am I surprised? No. It’s a production business. This is what happens, and we weren’t getting any production."

Edelman said it probably wouldn't really hit him that Belichick is gone until the first time he sees new head coach Jerod Mayo on TV.

"Will it be surprising not seeing Bill out there when I’m watching the game? Yeah, that’s gonna be surprising," he said.

Edelman joked that he is "most excited" to see Mayo's gameday outfits, which likely will be far from Belichick's cut-off hoodie.

"What’s he gonna wear? I want to see what his look’s gonna be. That’s honestly what I’m most excited about going forward. I want to know what his sideline apparel is gonna be as the head coach of the New England Patriots."

Belichick efforted to stay on an NFL sideline this offseason, interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers, but he didn't get either of those jobs.

