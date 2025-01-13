Ex-Oregon wide receiver arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping person on Christmas Day

Ryan Pellum, a former Oregon Ducks wide receiver, was arrested on assault with a firearm charges on Friday for allegedly pistol-whipping a person in California on Christmas Day.

Pellum, whose full name is Ryan Tristan Chance Taylor, was arrested in Springfield over the incident that took place in Long Beach, California, according to The Oregonian. The school declined to comment to the paper because he was no longer a part of the football program.

He was accused of hitting a person with a 9 mm pistol, the paper reported. The alleged victim reportedly needed stitches from the incident. Pellum was also accused of firing the weapon.

As authorities arrested him, The Register-Guard reported that he told officials he was aware of the warrant for his arrest.

Pellum was a four-star recruit out of Long Beach Millikan. He went viral in June 2023 when he used his son to choose which school he was going to attend. He decided to choose USC at the time but switched his commitment.

He ended up playing four games for the Ducks in 2024 before he decided to enter the transfer portal. He appeared on special teams for Oregon, making one punt return.

Pellum is the nephew of former Oregon Ducks linebacker and defensive coordinator Don Pellum. He chose to play football using his last name instead of his given name, according to The Oregonian.