Ex-Ohio State star has 2-word reaction to Jim Tressel being nominated as Ohio's lieutenant governor

Jim Tressel was nominated as the next lieutenant governor of Ohio on Monday, and it drew a reaction from one of his former star players while he coached at Ohio State.

Terrelle Pryor, who was the quarterback for the Buckeyes from 2008 to 2010, had a two-word show of support for Tressel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My guy," he wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories on Monday.

Pryor passed for 2,772 yards and 27 touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes in 2010. It proved to be Tressel’s last season with the Buckeyes as well.

Tressel and Pryor were both caught up in an improper benefits scandal. The NCAA, after an investigation with the FBI and the Justice Department, determined Tressel, Pryor and other Buckeyes players violated the organization’s policies over impermissible benefits. Players were accused of receiving tattoos or cash for autographs.

Tressel was accused of withholding information in the investigation and resigned before the start of the 2011 season. Pryor left the school before his final year.

COLORADO'S DEION SANDERS EXPLAINS AVERSION TO COACHING IN NFL

Pryor went on to play wide receiver in the NFL and put together a solid career. Tressel never coached in the collegiate ranks again. Instead, he served as Youngstown State University’s president from 2014 to 2023.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine nominated Tressel for lieutenant governor after Jon Husted replaced Vice President JD Vance in the U.S. Senate.

"Jim Tressel is Ohio values. He’s a hard worker and shares that vision (I have) for the future of Ohio," the Republican governor said Monday at a news conference. "He has the ability to pull people together. He has the ability to lead. He will enable me to be assured that if something happens to me, he can walk in and be governor that day and that would be seamless."

Tressel expressed his admiration for DeWine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to study a little bit about what Jon Husted has going on, and so I want to learn the business, if you will," he said. "And then it’s up to when you sit down with the team and the staff and everyone else trying to figure out who plays what position best. And I’d be more than happy to help wherever I can."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.