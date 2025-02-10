Expand / Collapse search
Politics

'Born leader': Ohio governor nominates former legendary college football coach as lieutenant governor

Jim Tressel was head coach of Ohio State University’s football team from 2001 to 2010, which included a 2002 national championship victory

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Sen. John Husted is bringing Made in America agenda to office Video

Sen. John Husted is bringing Made in America agenda to office

Sen. John Husted, R-Ohio, joins Americas Newsroom to discuss his agenda, the future of TikTok and being sworn in succeeding VP Vance.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that he is nominating former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel to serve as the state’s lieutenant governor.

"Jim Tressel is Ohio values," DeWine said at a news conference announcing the nomination of Tressel to replace former Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who DeWine appointed to the U.S. Senate last month. 

"He’s a hard worker and shares that vision (I have) for the future of Ohio. He has the ability to pull people together. He has the ability to lead. He will enable me to be assured that if something happens to me, he can walk in and be governor that day and that would be seamless."

Tressel, who DeWine called a "born leader," was head coach of Ohio State University’s football team from 2001 to 2010. The Buckeyes won the 2002 national championship during Tressel’s tenure along with six Big Ten championships and a record of 9-1 against rival Michigan.

NEXT OHIO SENATOR, A 'FISCAL CONSERVATIVE,' AIMS TO 'GET GOVERNMENT OUT OF PEOPLE'S LIVES'

Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel, Left, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. right 

Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel, Left, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. right  (Getty/AP)

Tressel, 72, retired a year and a half ago as president of Youngstown State University, a job he had held since 2014. Since then, he has been engaged in workforce and economic development activities.

"With his wealth of experience in the education field, Jim understands its importance in building Ohio’s workforce of tomorrow," Ohio Chamber President & CEO Steve Stivers said in a statement, saying Tressel would prioritize workforce development "for the benefit of the business community and all Ohioans."

SENATORS BACK VIVEK RAMASWAMY FOR OHIO GOVERNOR AHEAD OF EXPECTED GUBERNATORIAL BID

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel is carried on the shoulders of his 2002 national championship team during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. 

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel is carried on the shoulders of his 2002 national championship team during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.  (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Tressel’s nomination must now be approved by the Ohio Senate and Ohio House, which are both led by Republican supermajorities.

"I want to study a little bit about what Jon Husted has going on, and so I want to learn the business, if you will," Tressel, a political newcomer, said at the press conference. "And then it’s up to when you sit down with the team and the staff and everyone else trying to figure out who plays what position best. And I’d be more than happy to to help wherever I can."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisc. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich congratulated Tressel in an X post saying, "Jim Tressel always puts one foot in front of the other trying to improve our world. Good luck, @JimTressel5."

DeWine, who must retire in 2026 due to term limits, said the two have not discussed if Tressel plans to run for governor, which would put him in a race against the state's Republican attorney general, Dave Yost, and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is expected to jump into the race this month.

Former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is running as a Democrat.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

