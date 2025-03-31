Ex-NFL star Richard Sherman asks public for help after house 'robbed at gun point'

Former NFL star Richard Sherman asked the public for help after he said his home was burglarized at gunpoint with his family inside.

The Super Bowl champion posted screenshots and a video of the men jumping through his screen window and entering his home. At least one man had a gun.

"House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift," he wrote on X. "Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out."

The King County Sheriff’s Office in Washington told Q13 FOX they were called to Sherman’s home early Sunday. Officials said the investigation was ongoing, but there were no arrests and no suspects.

Sherman added on social media that police told him the burglars ransacked five homes in his area.

The three-time All-Pro cornerback grew up in Compton, California, and went to school at Stanford. The Seattel Seahawks selected him in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, and he became a focal point in the team’s Legion of Boom defense.

He was named to the Pro Bowl four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016 before he later joined the San Francisco 49ers. He was a Pro Bowler again in 2019.

Sherman is currently an NFL analyst for Amazon Prime Video and is a part of the streaming service’s "Thursday Night Football" coverage.