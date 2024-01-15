Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Ex-NFL star Norm Snead dead at 84

Norm Snead was a four-time Pro Bowler

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Norm Snead, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback who played for five teams during his NFL career, has died, his family said Monday. He was 84.

He died in Florida after a lengthy health battle, his brother, Danny, told the Virginian-Pilot.

Norm Snead vs Washington

Norm Snead #16 of the New York Giants drops back to pass against the Washington Redskins circa 1973 during an NFL football game at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Snead was a standout quarterback at Wake Forest and was the No. 2 overall pick of the 1961 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He was also selected by the Buffalo Bills in the AFL Draft but chose to go the NFL route instead of teaming up with the league’s chief rival.

He played in Washington for three seasons before spending seven years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played one season with the Minnesota Vikings. He was eventually traded to the New York Giants.

Norm Snead vs Redskins

Norm Snead #16 of the New York Giants in action against the Washington Redskins during an NFL Football game October 14, 1973 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Snead played three full seasons in two different stints with the Giants. He split the 1974 season between the Giants and the San Francisco 49ers before finally ending his career in 1976 with Big Blue.

Notably, Snead was involved in two trades that saw teams swap quarterbacks. He was traded to the Eagles for Sonny Jurgensen and Claude Cobb and then traded to the Vikings for Fran Tarkenton. Both Jurgensen and Tarkenton are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He finished his playing career with 30,797 passing yards and 196 passing yards.

YA Tittle with Norm Snead

Backfield coach Y.A. Tittle with quarterback Norm Snead (16) and Randy Johnson (11) at training camp in West Long Beach, New Jersey, July 30, 1973. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal, File)

Snead was a coach at The Apprentice School in Newport News, Virginia, after his playing career was over.

