NFL

Ex-NFL star makes stance clear: 'Men don’t belong in women’s safe spaces'

Jammer played 12 years in the NFL

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox Nation Patriot Awards winner reveals death threats after protesting trans athlete Video

Fox Nation Patriot Awards winner reveals death threats after protesting trans athlete

Oregon high school track and field medalist Alexa Anderson reveals how long her medal was kept from her after protesting trans athlete, and the death threats she received in the aftermath.

Quentin Jammer, a former NFL star defensive back who played 12 years in the league, made his stance on males in women’s spaces in a post on social media over the weekend.

The former San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos cornerback came out in defense of fitness influencer Joey Swoll, who defended a woman who stood up to a man being in the women’s locker room. Swoll made it clear that he didn’t believe men should be in women’s locker rooms, and Jammer followed him.

Quentin Jammer celebrates a stop

San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) celebrates following a defensive stop during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Qualcomm Stadium on Oct. 31, 2010. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)

"At f---ing all!!!" the former Texas standout wrote on X. "And f--- you if you don’t like my take ……. F---in trolls!!! Yall kno that s--- ain’t right! Idgaf abt what u identify as. I identify as a father that’ll beat a n---- a-- showing up in any place that’s supposed to be a safe space for women.

"N----- men don’t belong in women’s safe spaces."

Jammer played in 183 career games in the NFL. He had 735 tackles, 21 interceptions, a touchdown and 140 pass breakups.

TRACK STAR WHO PROTESTED TRANS ATHLETE ALLEGES SHE WASN'T GIVEN HER MEDAL FOR MONTHS UNTIL SHE FILED A LAWSUIT

Quentin Jammer with the Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) against the New England Patriots during the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 19, 2014. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

The incident mentioned in Swoll’s post occurred earlier this month. A California woman said her gym membership was revoked after she objected to a man who was using the women’s locker room.

He’s the latest NFL figure to speak out on the issue.

Earlier this year, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver told Fox News Digital he didn’t believe that males should be competing against females in sports.

"I think, you know, God made you how he made you," Driver said in April. "And I think, at the end of the day, if he made you a male, then you compete in male sports. He made you a female, you compete in female sports. I think, at the end of the day, you can’t compete at that level.

NFL great Donald Driver on transgender athletes in girls' sports Video

"Girls are sometimes faster than guys, guys are sometimes faster than girls. Sometimes guys are stronger, sometimes girls are not. So, I think, at the end of the day, that’s how God made you, so you have to compete in the sport that God made you in. So that’s where I see fit in that, knowing that I have girls and boys. You have to be very open-minded to the situation, but you also have to understand that you have to be very transparent in the conversation. For me, I think if God made you a certain way, then that’s the sport you compete in."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

