Ex-NFL star makes stance clear: 'Men don’t belong in women’s safe spaces'

Quentin Jammer, a former NFL star defensive back who played 12 years in the league, made his stance on males in women’s spaces in a post on social media over the weekend.

The former San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos cornerback came out in defense of fitness influencer Joey Swoll, who defended a woman who stood up to a man being in the women’s locker room. Swoll made it clear that he didn’t believe men should be in women’s locker rooms, and Jammer followed him.

"At f---ing all!!!" the former Texas standout wrote on X. "And f--- you if you don’t like my take ……. F---in trolls!!! Yall kno that s--- ain’t right! Idgaf abt what u identify as. I identify as a father that’ll beat a n---- a-- showing up in any place that’s supposed to be a safe space for women.

"N----- men don’t belong in women’s safe spaces."

Jammer played in 183 career games in the NFL. He had 735 tackles, 21 interceptions, a touchdown and 140 pass breakups.

The incident mentioned in Swoll’s post occurred earlier this month. A California woman said her gym membership was revoked after she objected to a man who was using the women’s locker room.

He’s the latest NFL figure to speak out on the issue.

Earlier this year, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver told Fox News Digital he didn’t believe that males should be competing against females in sports.

"I think, you know, God made you how he made you," Driver said in April. "And I think, at the end of the day, if he made you a male, then you compete in male sports. He made you a female, you compete in female sports. I think, at the end of the day, you can’t compete at that level.

"Girls are sometimes faster than guys, guys are sometimes faster than girls. Sometimes guys are stronger, sometimes girls are not. So, I think, at the end of the day, that’s how God made you, so you have to compete in the sport that God made you in. So that’s where I see fit in that, knowing that I have girls and boys. You have to be very open-minded to the situation, but you also have to understand that you have to be very transparent in the conversation. For me, I think if God made you a certain way, then that’s the sport you compete in."