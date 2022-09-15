Ex-NFL star LeSean McCoy rips into Bill Belichick, says Patriots look 'so regular' without Tom Brady

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins was yet another thorn in the side of head coach Bill Belichick, whose troubles continue to mount in the absence of Tom Brady.

On Tuesday, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy tore into the legendary coach, making it clear where he stands in the debate of who was responsible for one of the most successful dynasties in football.

During an appearance on FOX Sports, McCoy, who won his second Super Bowl with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, argued against those who call Belichick the "Greatest of All Time," pointing to the Pats' last two seasons without Brady as proof.

"It's over for Belichick," McCoy said. "I’ve never seen the Patriots pay so many guys on defense at one time. They’re doing it now that Tom Brady is gone. It’s over. This is the real Belichick.

"The winning percentage playing with Brady is 77%. Without Tom Brady, you wouldn’t even guess — 47%. He [doesn't] win [any] games without Tom Brady."

New England lost 20-7 to the Dolphins in Mac Jones' second-season debut at the controls. Sunday’s loss marked the first time since 2006 that the Patriots have lost to Miami scoring fewer than 10 points, according to NBC Sports.

Since Brady’s split from Belichick, he’s fared much better, winning his seventh Super Bowl while the Patriots had their first losing season since 2000 and improved last year to 10-7.

"Since Tom Brady has left, they look so regular," McCoy continued. "When I watch the tape and I really watch them, they’re getting beat up front in the running game, defenders missing tackles. They look bad on offense. They can’t do [anything] on offense.

"Every coach in the AFC, for all of these years when they had Tom Brady, they’re saying the same thing I’m saying right now," he added. "Without Tom Brady, Belichick is a good coach. Stop with all of this, 'He’s the greatest of all time.' He’s not. Tom Brady is the greatest of all time."

