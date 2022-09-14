Robert Kraft upset with Kendrick Bourne's lack of playing time: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was a tough day for the New England Patriots' offense in Miami on Sunday — they scored just one touchdown, by running back Ty Montgomery, who is now on IR.

But arguably no Patriot had it rougher than wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who played just two snaps in the 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Bourne was the team's second-leading receiver last year behind Jakobi Meyers, but apparently the Pats didn't realize that.

Or did they? On one of his snaps, he had a 41-yard catch from second-year QB Mac Jones, although in garbage time.

Nonetheless, owner Robert Kraft took notice — and apparently wasn't happy.

"It’s my understanding, I was not told directly, but it’s what I have gleaned: Robert Kraft noticed it, Robert Kraft made his opinion known, and going forward, I think Kendrick Bourne will have a bigger role," NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran told WEEI's "Gresh & Keefe."

Bourne is apparently in the doghouse because he missed a meeting in the preseason, Curran noted. He also isn't happy with his role naturally being diminished with the Pats looking to use two tight ends more frequently — they also brought in DeVante Parker (who only had two targets on Sunday) in the offseason, and Bourne doesn't exactly get along with Matt Patricia, who rejoined the team in 2021 as a senior football adviser and is now calling the plays.

Bourne caught 55 passes last year, five of them for touchdowns, for 800 yards, but the team's offensive coordinator at the time, Josh McDaniels, is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Patricia and Joe Judge have taken over the reins on the offense. (Judge was fired as the New York Giants' head coach in January after a brutal 4-13 season.)

Meyers had a team-high six targets on Sunday, while Nelson Agholor followed with five. Jonnu Smith and Montgomery each had four, while Hunter Henry and Damien Harris were both targeted three times.

Bourne is in the second season of a three-year deal worth $15 million.