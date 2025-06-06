Ex-NFL star Greg Hardy arrested after alleged ‘physical altercation’ with girlfriend over cheating accusations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New details in the arrest of former Carolina Panthers star Greg Hardy surfaced in the days after he was charged with assault that revealed an alleged altercation between the former NFL player and his girlfriend over cheating accusations.

Fox News Digital obtained an arrest report from the Richardson Police Department that detailed the events of the alleged assault, which seemingly began when Hardy and his girlfriend were on their way home from the park on Wednesday.

According to the woman, she spoke to Hardy once their children were in bed and began to question him "about a woman she believed he was cheating on her with." The alleged victim in the case, who is not being identified, told law enforcement that she had previously seen messages between Hardy and this person and "wanted to see if he would lie."

The argument escalated when the woman claimed that Hardy pushed her "with both of his hands on her chest" after she would not move out of his way. According to the report, Hardy then allegedly got on top of the woman, who had fallen on the bed, and "held her down with one of his hands around her neck."

The woman said she did not lose consciousness and that her breathing was not restricted. She then admitted to kicking Hardy, which prompted him to leave the residence.

Another officer made contact with Hardy, who had driven off. He told law enforcement that the argument began over a dispute over text messages and escalated when the woman "got close to his face and started poking him in the forehead with her index finger." He said he "moved" the woman out of his way and "placed her on the bed by grabbing her arms."

He denied that anything else happened.

According to the arrest report, the officer speaking to the woman observed scratches and redness on the woman’s arms "that were consistent with a physical altercation." Officers did not note any visible injuries to Hardy.

Hardy, 36, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

He spent five seasons with the Panthers, but he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list in 2014 while a domestic violence case against him played out.

FOX 4 reported that in 2014, Hardy’s ex-girlfriend alleged that the NFL player assaulted her during a fit of rage. He was initially convicted of assault, but those charges were later dismissed after the victim in the case failed to appear for a second trial. Hardy was then signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 2015, but he only played in 12 games that season after being issued a four-game suspension for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy as it related to his case in North Carolina.

He was not re-signed the following season.

