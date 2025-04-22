Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Green Bay Packers

Ex-NFL star Donald Driver becomes chief motivation officer to help empower girls to stay in sports

Driver teams up with SURGE by BSN Sports

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Ex-Packers star Donald Driver on new role as chief motivation officer Video

Ex-Packers star Donald Driver on new role as chief motivation officer

Green Bay Packers great Donald Driver talks to Fox News Digital about becoming the chief motivation officer for SURGE by BSN Sports.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donald Driver was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Green Bay Packers during his 14-year career.

He built a lasting legacy on the field, and he is looking to grow it off the field as the first chief motivation officer for SURGE by BSN Sports. He will help lead a program dedicated to empowering girls to stay in sports as the company provides tools for coaches to help female athletes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald Driver with his ring

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

"We really want to bring awareness and strength to women in sports because, right now, we all know that 72% of coaches in youth sports are males. There’s not a lot of females that do this," Driver said in an interview with Fox News Digital. "What we want to do is say, how do we bring awareness but then also give coaches the tools that they need to be successful in coaching young women in sports."

Driver explained that his children are different in the way they need to be coached and properly motivated.

He said he can yell at his son about the things he does, who can move on from it, but his daughter is different.

Donald Driver vs Lions

Donald Driver (IMAGN)

COLIN KAEPERNICK STILL WANTS TO PLAY IN NFL, 'UP TO TEAMS IF THEY'LL LET HIM,' GIRLFRIEND SAYS

"I have to go into more of that heart-to-heart conversation with them, like, ‘Hey, let’s work together to address the issue. I understand this must be a frustrating situation.’ I really have to talk to them different ... than I talk to my son.

"With this program, we really want to just continue to aim to empower women to play sports and never stop."

Driver was named the chief motivation officer last week.

Donald Driver talks in Canton

Donald Driver (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He helped the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 2010. He had 743 catches for 10,137 yards and 61 touchdowns during his career.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.