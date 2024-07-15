Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Ex-NFL star Cam Newton makes stance clear on Bill Belichick dating younger woman

Newton asked Mac Jones his opinion at the ESPYs

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Bill Belichick’s love life has been a topic of conversation in the sports world over the last few weeks and Cam Newton touched upon it at the ESPYs last week.

Newton was interviewing athletes who were on the red carpet leading up to the ESPN awards show and got to former New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason. He asked Jones about Belichick dating 23-year-old Jordon Hudson.

Bill Belichick and Cam Newton

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and head coach Bill Belichick (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"I have to ask this, former coach, his dating choice right now. What are we doing? Do we approve?" asked Newton, who also played under Belichick briefly.

Jones said he needed Newton’s opinion first.

"I’m like… No, I don’t approve. I’m not even gonna lie, but just to see him doing what he’s doing is like," Newton said as he acted shocked.

Cam Newton and Bill Belichick practice

Cam Newton warms up as coach Bill Belichick walks by at the New England Patriots' practice field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 4, 2021. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Jones said "good for him" and downplayed the entire ordeal surrounding the 72-year-old legendary NFL head coach.

Belichick and Hudson have been dating for about a year, according to the New York Post. The two were seen in the New England area celebrating the Fourth of July holiday earlier this month.

Newton and Jones were on the same Patriots team during the former Alabama standout’s first training camp. However, Jones won the starting job over Newton and the veteran quarterback was released.

Newton re-joined the Carolina Panthers that season.

Cam Newton and Mac Jones in camp in 2021

Mac Jones, left, and Cam Newton fire passes during a drill at the Gillette Stadium practice field in Foxborough on July 30, 2021. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Jones played in 11 games for the Patriots last season. He had 2,120 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He will now serve as Trevor Lawrence’s backup.

