Ex-NFL star calls out Elon Musk critics: 'This world is fried'

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell once again put critics of billionaire Elon Musk on blast in a post on social media.

Musk has come under fire as he was tapped to be the key advisor for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The DOGE team has been instructed to find ways to cut government spending, among other tasks.

Bell, who had already defended Musk and President Donald Trump earlier in the week, had more to write on the CEO of X, SpaceX and Tesla.

"Imagine coming to this app to call Elon Musk ‘stupid,’" the former NFL running back wrote in his post. "The same guy that owns this app, and who is actually putting rockets into the sky... but we really have ppl who sit on the app and do NOTHING all day, but complain about Elon Musk... lol this world is fried bro, FRIED."

DOGE reported on Tuesday it saved around $65 billion. DOGE said the savings estimate came from a "combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancelations, contract/lease re-negotiations, asset sales, grant cancelations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings."

"We are working to upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner with clear assumptions, consistent with applicable rules and regulations," DOGE said on its website.

But Musk had drawn the ire of federal workers over an email request about the work they’ve done.

Trump was asked about the email request on Tuesday.

"It’s somewhat voluntary," he said, adding that, "if you don’t answer, I guess you’re fired."

The issue continued into a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in which one Democrat referred to Musk as the president and Trump as the "grifter in chief."