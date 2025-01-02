Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown launches fundraiser for New Orleans terror attack victims' families

More than a dozen were killed in the Bourbon Street attack

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
FBI now believes New Orleans attacker acted alone Video

FBI now believes New Orleans attacker acted alone

Retired senior Secret Service Agent Tim Spiess reacts to latest terror probe news.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown launched a fund for the victims and their families of the terror attack that took place in New Orleans in the wee hours of New Year’s Day.

More than a dozen people were killed and several more were injured when the suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street. He was killed in a firefight with officers after the ramming and is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

Antonio Brown with helmet off

Antonio Brown, #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 20, 2020 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brown launched the GoFundMe on Thursday with more than $3,500 raised in the first few hours.

"This has nothing to do with me and everything to do with helping the families who lost their loved ones in New Orleans," the fundraiser’s description read. "I will work with Gofundme to make sure any dollar raised is split between the 15 families who lost their loved ones on January 1st. Prayers."

Brown is not the only NFL figure to lend a helping hand to victims.

Matthias Hauswirth prays

Matthias Hauswirth of New Orleans prays on the street near the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon streets on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

NEW ORLEANS POLICE OFFICIAL GIVES MESSAGE TO NFL FANS ON FENCE ABOUT ATTENDING SUPER BOWL LIX AFTER ATTACK

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan donated $25,000 to a fund set up by the Greater New Orleans Foundation and the city of New Orleans.

"I am joining @GNOFoundation and the @CityOfNOLA by donating $25,000 to the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to support victims of the attack," Jordan wrote on X. "Please consider donating to assist the families of those who lost their lives and those who were severely injured."

New Orleans police

New Orleans police and federal agents investigate a suspected terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

The attack forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which is now set to take place at the Caesars Superdome at 4 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

