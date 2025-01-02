Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown launches fundraiser for New Orleans terror attack victims' families

Former NFL star Antonio Brown launched a fund for the victims and their families of the terror attack that took place in New Orleans in the wee hours of New Year’s Day.

More than a dozen people were killed and several more were injured when the suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street. He was killed in a firefight with officers after the ramming and is believed to have been inspired by ISIS.

Brown launched the GoFundMe on Thursday with more than $3,500 raised in the first few hours.

"This has nothing to do with me and everything to do with helping the families who lost their loved ones in New Orleans," the fundraiser’s description read. "I will work with Gofundme to make sure any dollar raised is split between the 15 families who lost their loved ones on January 1st. Prayers."

Brown is not the only NFL figure to lend a helping hand to victims.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan donated $25,000 to a fund set up by the Greater New Orleans Foundation and the city of New Orleans.

"I am joining @GNOFoundation and the @CityOfNOLA by donating $25,000 to the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to support victims of the attack," Jordan wrote on X. "Please consider donating to assist the families of those who lost their lives and those who were severely injured."

The attack forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which is now set to take place at the Caesars Superdome at 4 p.m. ET.