Ex-NFL star admonishes college football teams involved in raucous melee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star Cam Newton had a message for the Grambling State and Bethune-Cookman college football programs in the latest episode of his podcast after a brawl occurred among players from each team over the weekend.

The halftime melee resulted in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) handing out suspensions for 27 players, including three who were suspended for two games. Each program received thousands of dollars in fines as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Newton said on "4th & 1" that historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were "set back" because of the fighting that occurred on the field.

"I despise the actions … I am extremely displeased with what took place. Why? It’s because make no mistake about it — I've spoken at length about equal opportunity," Newton said. "We are sitting up here trying to get more access, more visibility, to amplify the platform of HBCUs. No matter if you in the MEAC, the SWAC, the SIAC, the OVC — or whatever conference you’re in — if you're a representation of Blackness and Black culture, you should look at this and say to yourself, ‘This set us back.’"

Newton wondered what if the brawl took place on a major network that aired college football games and what the conversation would be around HBCU programs.

He added that, overall, the image was damaged as schools are trying to grow in terms of name, image and likeness deals and looking for sponsors.

NCAA PUTS MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL ON 3 YEARS OF PROBATION, VACATES 14 WINS

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback star also took issue with Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph’s initial comments after the brawl. Joseph initially said the school wasn’t going to tolerate "disrespect" and they’re "going to meet disrespect with disrespect."

Joseph apologized and backtracked from his comments, but it still didn’t sit well with Newton.

"I can forgive you for what you said, I can never forget what you said," Newton said. "It’s almost like, what are you apologizing for? Are you apologizing because someone above you said, ‘That’s not a good look and you gotta apologize for that.’ Or, are you apologizing because that’s how you really feel?

"Anybody in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, I’m ticked off because it set us back, man. It set us back."

The SWAC admonished the schools and the players that took part in the fight.

"We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during halftime of the Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State football game," SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in a statement. "Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Conference Office has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league."