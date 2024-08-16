Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NBA stars 'wowed' by Stephen Curry's Olympic performance: 'Greatest shooter we've ever seen'

Penny Hardaway and Tracy McGrady talked to Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The things Stephen Curry can do are unbelievable – even to the legends.

The Golden State Warriors superstar long ago cemented himself as the greatest shooter to ever live, so his stunning Olympic performance should surprise nobody.

In the semifinal game against Serbia, Curry dropped 36 points, the second most in American Olympic history, while hitting nine 3-pointers to lead a 13-point comeback in the fourth.

Stephen Curry smiles

Stephen Curry of the U.S. reacts during the men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

While facing the host country France in the gold medal game, Curry knocked down each of his final four 3-pointers in the final minutes to clinch the U.S. its gold medal.

"I don’t get wowed easily, but wow. That’s all I can say," Penny Hardaway told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest Friday. "Those last four threes were incredible."

Stephen Curry celebrates a shot

Stephen Curry of the United States reacts after a 3-point basket during the men's gold medal game against France at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Fellow Orlando Magic legend Tracy McGrady said he wasn’t able to see Curry's performance live, but he was not surprised when he saw the highlights.

"He’s the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen. Him shooting the ball and making the shots that he did, it doesn’t surprise me," McGrady said. "That’s what he does."

Curry’s performance helped the Americans to their fourth consecutive gold medal in his first Olympic Games.

Steph Curry and Lebron james

Steph Curry, left, and LeBron James react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game. (Rob Schumacher/USA Today Sports)

Curry will soon become the first player in NBA history with 4,000 3-pointers, a mark he has a decent chance to set this upcoming season. He’s at 3,747. That would put him over 1,000 3-pointers ahead of Ray Allen, who is in second place.

