Ex-NBA stars get into skirmish during BIG3 basketball game

The first day of the new-look BIG3 basketball league saw several former NBA stars go to battle during a game between the LA Riot and the Miami 305.

Dwight Howard, of the Riot, and Lance Stephenson, of the 305, got into a scrap on Saturday during on the season-opening matchups. The two players were near the basket when video posted to social media showed Howard shoving Stephenson. Howard then tried to get Stephenson into a headlock as the former NBA guard pushed him backward.

The brouhaha continued down the baseline and then into the stands. The two players needed to be peeled off of each from by teammates and officials.

The 305 ended up with a victory over the Riot, 50-44. Stephenson led Miami with 16 points and Howard had 10 points and seven rebounds for LA.

Howard is a Basketball Hall of Famer who was the No. 1 overall pick of the Orlando Magic in 2004. He dominated the game with the Magic and helped the team to an NBA Finals appearance – only to lose to the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers in 2009.

Howard was with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season when the team won the title in the COVID bubble. He also played for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Falcons, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

Stephenson was a second-round draft pick of the Indiana Pacers in 2010. He spent time with the Hornets, Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.