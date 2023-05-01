Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Published

Ex-NBA point guard makes bold claim about this generation of basketball players

The NBA keeps generating talent and is about to have more join the pro ranks come summertime

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Greg Anthony, a former point guard for the New York Knicks who starred in college at UNLV, offered up a bold take about today’s NBA players on Monday after Stephen Curry dropped 50 points in the Golden State Warriors’ series-clinching game against the Sacramento Kings.

Anthony tweeted that this generation of players is the best to ever play in the NBA.

Greg Anthony 1993

Greg Anthony, #2 of the New York Knicks, stretches during a game played circa 1993 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I spoke on this a while ago and folks lost they F’ing mind!!! The best players to ever play the game of basketball are playing now! There are those who are more accomplished, have more awards and we just can’t fathom that they aren’t the best," Anthony wrote.

Anthony, who is also a commentator for Turner Sports, played in the NBA from 1991 to 2002, right at the time when Michael Jordan was dominating the sport and as the San Antonio Spurs launched their own dynasty in the late 1990s with David Robinson and Tim Duncan and the Los Angeles Lakers rose to prominence with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Steph Curry and LeBron James

Team LeBron forward LeBron James celebrates after making the game winning shot with Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry, #30, and Team LeBron guard Fred VanVleet, #23, during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Feb. 20, 2022. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)

Curry and LeBron James are among the current players who have dominated pro basketball since 2010. Each player has four NBA championships. James won three of his four titles with three different teams, including the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers.

James is also the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Outside of Curry and James, there are still several young stars who are just hitting their primes. Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP twice and has a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. Nikola Jokic has won the MVP twice and has the Denver Nuggets on top of the Western Conference. Joel Embiid has been great for the Philadelphia 76ers and could win his first MVP in a matter of days.

Nikola Jokic called for a foul

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic gestures after being called for a foul in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The next swath of talent is also expected to make an impact, including Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.  

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.