Ex-NBA player rips politicians in wake of Trump assassination attempt: 'Enough'

Former NBA guard Terrence Ross had a terse message for politicians in the U.S. in the aftermath of an assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Ross took to task politicians who offer outlandish statements in the middle of political cycles and then act shocked when something like the shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania occurs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"What’s happening to our country? Our government and politicians divide us, then act shock when things go to far," Ross wrote on X. "It shouldn’t be red vs blue. It should us vs them. We have more in common than any of these politicians who are suppose to be our voice. Enough"

The veteran guard, who recently retired from the NBA, was among the sports figures who reacted to the attempt on the former president’s life.

WARRIORS' STEVE KERR ON TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: 'DEMORALIZING DAY FOR OUR COUNTRY'

Ross was a first-round draft pick out of Washington in 2012. The Toronto Raptors selected him No. 8 overall. He played more than four years with Toronto before he was traded to the Orlando Magic.

He spent most of his career with the Magic – from 2016 to the middle of the 2022-23 season. During his final season in the league, he played the back half of that year with the Phoenix Suns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 733 career games, he averaged 11 points per game. He won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2013.