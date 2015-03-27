Ex-NBA player Oliver Miller accused of assault

Former NBA player Oliver Miller has been arrested and accused of pistol-whipping a man at a cookout near his Maryland home.

The 41-year-old Miller was taken into custody Tuesday.

Anne Arundel County police have charged him with assault, reckless endangerment and other offenses.

Police say they responded to a barbecue in Arnold on Sunday night after a man reported being struck in the face and head by a pistol. Police say Miller drove off and was arrested at his home in Edgewater, about 20 miles from Arnold.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer, and no telephone listing could be found.

Miller was the 22nd pick in the 1992 NBA draft out of Arkansas and played for a half-dozen teams in nine seasons.