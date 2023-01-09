Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NBA player Jared Jeffries wins prize on 'The Price is Right'

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jared Jeffries was a first-round NBA draft pick who put together a solid 11-year career among multiple teams. On Monday, he could also call himself a winner on "The Price is Right."

The 2002 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year played the "One Away" game on the show and needed a red 7 to pop up in the slot for him to win a new car. All Jeffries needed to do was to form the correct price of the car in order to win the prize.

Jared Jeffries, former NBA player who pivoted his career to focus on e-sports, is shown in Beverly, Hills, California, Nov. 9, 2018.

Jared Jeffries, former NBA player who pivoted his career to focus on e-sports, is shown in Beverly, Hills, California, Nov. 9, 2018. (Kyle Grillot for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

As host Drew Carey had the slide removed from the board, the correct price of the car came out and Jeffries was the winner. He ran around the stage as if he had hit a game-winning shot. The former NBA forward won a Toyota Corolla LE.

Hopefully, there’s enough room for the 6-foot-11 former Indiana Hoosiers standout.

Jeffries later wrote on Twitter it was a "lifelong dream."

The 41-year-old Bloomington, Indiana, native was the No. 11 pick of the 2002 draft of the Washington Wizards. He played four seasons with the Wizards before joining the New York Knicks. He was later on the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat looks to pass in the first half against Jared Jeffries of the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2012, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat looks to pass in the first half against Jared Jeffries of the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2012, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Jared Jeffries won a new car on "The Price is Right."

Jared Jeffries won a new car on "The Price is Right." (Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images/File)

He finished his playing career in 2013 with a 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game average.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.