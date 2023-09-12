Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA

Ex-NBA forward Brandon Hunter dead at 42

Hunter played with the Celtics, Magic and various teams overseas after being selected in the 2003 NBA Draft

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brandon Hunter, a former NBA power forward, died at the age of 42. 

The details of Hunter’s death have not yet been released. 

Ohio University head basketball coach Jeff Boals was the first to break the news on social media, as Hunter played for the Bobcats in college. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon Hunter runs on court

Brandon Hunter, #34 of the Orlando Magic, runs downcourt against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 11, 2005 at TD Waterhouse Centre in Orlando, Florida. The Timberwolves won 101-96. (Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Sad day for Bobcat Nation," Jeff Boals posted on X, formerly Twitter, with a picture of Hunter. 

Hunter, who shined during his high school days in Cincinnati, was a standout at Ohio as he was selected to first-team All-MAC conference teams in three seasons. He also led the entire NCAA in rebounding during his senior year. 

MIKE WILLIAMS, FORMER NFL WIDE RECEIVER, DIES FROM INJURIES IN CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT

Hunter’s efforts with the Bobcats led to the Boston Celtics selecting him 56th overall (second round) in the 2003 NBA Draft. 

He would go on to play just two seasons in the NBA, his first with the Celtics where he played 36 games (12 starts). He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 45.7% from the field. 

Brandon Hunter looks to shoot free throw

Brandon Hunter looks on during the Beko BBL Bundesliga match between BBC Bayreuth and Phoenix Hagen at Oberfrankenhalle on Oct. 12, 2011 in Bayreuth, Germany. (Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Hunter would move on to the Orlando Magic for the 2004-05 season, where he averaged 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over 31 games all in a bench role. 

The Magic shared their condolences to Hunter’s family. 

"We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family," the Magic said in a collective statement of the owners, the DeVos family, as well as players, coaches and staff. 

Ex-NBA point guard T.J. Ford was devastated to hear of Hunter’s death. 

"We just spoke last week. Losing a lot of my friends lately," Ford posted on X.

Brandon Hunter poses for picture

Brandon Hunter, #56 of the Cleveland Cavaliers, poses during NBA Media Day on Oct. 2, 2006 in Cleveland. (David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those were the only two seasons Hunter would play in the NBA, but he has a stellar career overseas. Hunter played for various teams in Italy, Greece, Puerto Rico, Jerusalem, and more from 2006-2013. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.