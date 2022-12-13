Ex-MLB pitcher TJ House reveals he's gay, engaged to be married: 'Love you see, it's for everyone'

T.J. House played in the majors for four years and was in the minor league system until 2018.

On Thursday, the former pitcher came out as gay and announced he is engaged to his partner. House made the post as an expression of gratitude toward Congress passing the Respect for Marriage Act.

"It’s a simple word, one that carries much weight and meaning," House wrote in a Facebook post. "Each of us defines love in a different way, but at the core we all just want to feel the same. To be loved by someone who only wants the best for you, walking the trials of life side by side. Some say we choose who we love as if love doesn't pop out of the darkest corner of your life, when you least expect it, and throws you into a magical spell that pulls you out of loneliness.

"I’ve struggled my entire life with being comfortable in my own skin. I have purposefully distanced myself from people for the sake of trying to protect myself. It’s disheartening how one simple thing can change an individual's opinion of you in a matter of seconds. It has taken me years to wake up every morning and tell myself that you are loved for you, the one that’s deep down inside that you’ve never truly let out."

House wrote he loved what he did for a living. He played for the then-Cleveland Indians from 2014 to 2016 and later in 2017 with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was in the Chicago White Sox organization when he decided to step away from the game.

He lamented giving all of his energy to the game, saying he was "using it as my drug too numb what was really going on inside."

"But even with all the money, fancy cars, nice clothes and a little tiny bit of fame, I would go home every night wishing I could change. Deep down I wanted something more, I wanted to be loved not for what I did, but who I was."

"Today’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act protects us to have the same rights and opportunities that each of you have. It protects the same benefits. It makes us equal to you. It allows Ryan Neitzel and I to come together and create something beautiful. It gives me the confidence to get engaged to the person I love (he said Yes!), to marry them. I have a wonderful fiancé, who challenges me daily to become a better person. To live life authentically. One who I never deserved but blessed to have. Love you see, it's for everyone."

"I’m finally healing, and days like today are what helps me continue to grow into the person I’ve been all along, one I’ve locked up for 20 plus years.

"Today I am Loved."

House posted engagement photos with Neitzel on his Facebook page.