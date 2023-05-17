Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball
Published

Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder irate after getting catcalled: 'It’s embarrassing'

Cavinder said she was catcalled while walking in Florida

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story attributed the comments to Haley Cavinder when it was actually her twin sister Hanna Cavinder who made the remarks

Hanna Cavinder is done with college basketball and the catcalls.

The former Miami Hurricanes guard, who is among the most popular TikTok influencers in the NCAA, was irate Wednesday after she said she got catcalled while on a walk in Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cavinder twins at Clippers game

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

One-half of the Cavinder twins tandem was in workout clothes early in the morning when she explained what happened on her shared Instagram account.

"I just need to address this because this has happened way too much," she said. "So, I’m currently walking. It’s like 8 a.m. No, 9:20 a.m. And I just like don’t understand why males think it’s OK to make females feel uncomfortable.

FLORIDA STATE HEAD BASKETBALL COACH THINKS NCAA TOURNAMENT FIELD SHOULD BE DOUBLED

Hanna Cavinder at the Watsco Center

Hanna Cavinder #15 of the Miami Hurricanes looks on against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter of the game at Watsco Center on February 09, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"Like, if you’re gonna sit there and catcall and say whatever you think you want to a female. Like, why do you think you have that authority? I’m literally so fed up with it. Some of these men have wedding rings on. Like, wedding rings on, they’re saluting. What are you doing? It’s embarrassing. I would look at them and be like what’re you doing.

"Like, I’m so done with it."

She cautioned her female following to "stay safe out there."

"Never let males feel like they have this sense of authority over you. It’s disturbing. Sometimes I’m like, how? Wow," she added.

Cavinder posted her rant on the joint account she shares with her sister, Haley. The two have 239,000 followers on Instagram. The twins have 4.5 million followers on TikTok.

Hanna Cavinder in the tournament

Hanna Cavinder #15 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts to the game against the LSU Lady Tigers during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 26, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina.  (Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cavinders said they would not pursue another year of eligibility in college basketball. The two signed an NIL deal with WWE and appear to have eyes for the squared circle.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.