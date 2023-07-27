Ex-Jets star Le'Veon Bell says Aaron Rodgers will take team 'over the next hill,' again rips former coach

Le'Veon Bell decided to be a Jet just four years too early.

After a hold out and missing the 2018 season, the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back signed with Gang Green in 2019 to a four-year deal, but his tenure there was severely underwhelming.

When Bell suited up for New York, the Jets went 6-11, and he was released in the middle of his second year with the team.

Nowadays, the Jets are totally revamped with the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year in Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner.

Oh, and they have some guy named Aaron Rodgers.

Bell said he "for sure" wishes that this was the Jets squad he joined four years ago, and he thinks they have what it takes to make some serious noise in the league this season.

However, it goes far beyond what is on the gridiron. Bell says head coach Robert Saleh is the right man for the job.

"I wish I had this coach. The coach that they have, I wish that coach was there [when I was there]," Bell told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Because if that coach was there, that’s the coach I needed. I needed a coach like that."

Bell praised Saleh for "keeping it simple."

"We’re gonna run the ball, we’re gonna play action, we’re gonna play defense, that’s it. That’s what football is. People are losing the sight of football," Bell continued.

While Bell called MetLife Stadium home, his head coach was Adam Gase. When Bell signed, he was the second-highest-paid running back in the game, but he was not used as such.

"That O-line was good when I was there. We just didn’t have an opportunity to do anything with it, because we weren’t running the ball enough. But that’s a different story," he said.

However, Bell could not help himself.

"Adam Gase is terrible. He was a terrible coach. I’m so glad I stopped playing with him."

However, trading for a four-time MVP sure helps, too.

"I think Aaron Rodgers is gonna take them over the next hill. Aaron Rodgers is a little older, he’s in the later part of his career – he’s not gonna be a guy who’s gonna have to go out there and throw it 40 or 50 times a game. Now don’t get me wrong, he’s gonna have some games where he does, but he’s gonna be handing that ball off. Watch. He’s gonna use that O-line, and that O-line is good, that O-line is where it’s at."

New York went 7-10 last season. Despite missing the playoffs, the Jets have rising young talent in Wilson, Gardner, and running back Breece Hall, who was well on his way to winning top offensive rookie honors before tearing an ACL midseason.

"I feel like they’re in a good situation now, and I’m looking forward to the Jets," said Bell. "I’m looking forward to seeing what the Jets do."