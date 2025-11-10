Giants rookie makes NFL history before leaving game with concussion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart reached the highest of highs and the lowest of lows all in one game on Sunday as the team fell to the Chicago Bears, 24-20.

Dart was 19-of-29 with 242 passing yards. He also ran for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns. But his day was cut short when he slammed his head onto the dirt as he fumbled the football in the third quarter. He left the game with a concussion and the Giants unraveled from there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Still, the former Ole Miss product etched his name into the NFL history books with his performance.

Dart became the only rookie quarterback to record a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games. He joined former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton as the only rookie quarterbacks in league history to have at least seven rushing touchdowns through the first seven starts of their careers.

GIANTS' JAXSON DART JOINS TIM TEBOW WITH RARE STATISTICAL FEAT IN FIRST START

He’s also the fifth rookie quarterback with at least five games of at least 50 rushing yards.

It’s unclear how long Dart will be out as he needs to go through all the concussion checks before he comes back out on the field. He was already in the blue tent earlier this season during a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was fined for going into the blue tent to see how Dart was doing.

"As he was going back out on the field, just didn't seem right, so called the trainers over and said, ‘Let’s get him out and make sure he gets looked at,’" Daboll said on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Russell Wilson came into the game for Dart, but didn’t do much to inspire confidence in the offense. It’s unclear if Wilson will be the starter for the team’s next game. The Giants also have Jameis Winston on the roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.