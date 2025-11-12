Daniel Jones has faith Jaxson Dart will 'figure it out' with Giants after Brian Daboll firing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Daniel Jones is thriving with the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts, his replacement in New York is already going through his first head coaching change just 10 games into the season.

Jaxson Dart and the rest of the New York Giants will finish the 2025 season without head coach Brian Daboll, who was fired after yet another late-game collapse by the team — this time in a 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on the road.

Mike Kafka, the team’s offensive coordinator, was named interim head coach, while general manager Joe Schoen is already leading the search for Daboll’s replacement next year and beyond.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Daboll’s situation mirrors the one Jones found himself in last year, when the Giants released him during a roller-coaster season that ultimately led to trading back into the first round and selecting Dart out of Ole Miss during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jones, after a brief stint in Minnesota with the Vikings, won the quarterback battle in Indianapolis and hasn’t looked back since. But considering he was once a young quarterback trying to find his way with the Giants, could he have some advice for Dart, who will already have a second head coach as he begins his own career?

"I don’t know Jaxson personally," Jones told Fox News Digital, while also discussing his work with FedEx’s "Power Move" campaign during the bye week. "Heard great things about him and a lot of people in New York have really enjoyed working with him and playing with him. I think he’s played really well this year, and I look forward to watching him.

DANIEL JONES TOUTS VIKINGS' COACHESD FOR THEIR PREP WORK IN WORRYING GIANTS ADMISSION

"As far as advice, I think he’ll figure it out. He’s played really well. As long as he keeps working and playing like he’s playing, I’m sure he’ll be all right."

Jones may not know Dart personally, but he does recognize the talent of his successor — as does the rest of the NFL. It’s been hard to ignore what Dart has done since being named the starter over Russell Wilson in Week 4, which ended up as the team’s first win of the season over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dart has thrown for 1,417 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions with a 62.7% completion rate, while also showcasing his running ability. He has seven rushing touchdowns this season, leading all quarterbacks. In fact, only four players in the entire NFL have more rushing scores.

But one of those runs proved costly in Chicago, as Dart suffered a concussion that knocked him out of the game prematurely. He won’t suit up this Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers, as Kafka has already named Jameis Winston the team’s starter for the contest.

Then again, Jones couldn’t care less what kind of tumultuous season the Giants are going through now. He leads the NFL in passing yards through 10 weeks as he and star running back Jonathan Taylor have set the tone with an explosive offense that has stifled opponents so far. The Colts are sitting comfortably atop the AFC South at 8-2, and Jones may have found his next long-term home — provided he remains in place given his free-agent status for 2026.

"As far as advice, I think he’ll figure it out. He’s played really well. As long as he keeps working and playing like he’s playing, I’m sure he’ll be all right." — Daniel Jones on Jaxson Dart

However, Jones knows what Dart is going through as a first-round quarterback in one of the toughest media markets in professional sports.

In 2019, Jones was already counted out by some Giants fans before he had the chance to prove himself out of Duke. He did nothing but keep his head down, work hard and perform at his best — even when the results weren’t there.

He also watched as Pat Shurmur was fired after his rookie year, Joe Judge was shown the door ahead of the 2022 campaign and now Daboll gets the boot around the same time Jones was released in 2024.

The NFL, like any professional sports league, can be a tough business, and the Giants have certainly endured their share of struggles since their last Super Bowl title in 2012. The glass-half-full view is that Dart has the potential to be the franchise quarterback for years to come, while young pieces on both sides of the ball are in place.

Jones will be watching from afar now, but seeing as he still has friends in New York, there are no ill wishes on his end. That’s simply not his nature.

As he did in New York, Jones will work with his Colts teammates and coaches in hopes of continuing their push toward the playoffs and a potential Super Bowl run. What the future holds in his old stomping grounds remains to be seen.

POWER MOVES WITH FEDEX

Jones came right back from Berlin, Germany after a win over the Atlanta Falcons and got right to business with FedEx for its "Power Move" campaign. When asked what he would say his power move is right now, he replied, "Handing the ball to Jonathan Taylor right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor was just nominated for the fourth time this season for the FedEx Air $ Ground NFL Awards Program, the fan-voted award in its 23rd year. Jones is a huge fan of the program, which celebrated the top NFL performances across the league each week, and it isn’t just for quarterbacks. Running backs, tight ends and wide receivers are also eligible, but it’s hard not to put in Taylor, who had yet another three-touchdown game overseas.

"He’s been on fire," Jones said of Taylor. "It seems like every week he shows up and tops the week before and super, super consistent for us running the ball. These explosive runs, especially in the second half when we get into these games we they’ve worn on him a little bit, he finds a seam and pops one. I think the offensive line obviously deserves a lot of credit with that stuff, too. But he’s been incredible, so I’ll definitely be pulling for him. He’s got my vote for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year, which I know they’re doing again this year."