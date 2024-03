Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Ahkil Crumpton, a former wide receiver for the University of Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the shooting death of a gas station employee.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Crumpton, 26, was sentenced for "interference with commerce by attempted robbery" and providing a "false statement during the purchase of a firearm."

Crumpton had previously been charged with murder with a gun during a crime of violence and use and discharge of a gun in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Court documents and evidence say Crumpton fired one round "at close range towards (Elijah) Wood, striking him in the chest." Crumpton ran out of the store without stealing money or merchandise, and Wood died at the store.

Crumpton's roommate at the time, current Georgia assistant director of player development Juwan Taylor, testified that Crumpton told him he shot Wood.

"Crumpton’s crime was senseless, tragic and irreversible," said Robert Gibbs, senior supervisory resident agent of FBI Atlanta’s Athens office. "This sentencing reflects the commitment of the FBI to working with our law enforcement partners to hold violent offenders accountable to the greatest extent the law allows. We hope that Elijah Wood’s family can find some sense of healing and justice in this sentence."

Crumpton is also alleged to have killed another man, Anthony Jones, four months later. Jones is said to have brandished a gun of his own while allegedly attempting to take Crumpton's car keys before Crumpton allegedly shot and killed him. An analysis confirmed the same weapon was used in both shooting deaths.

"NIBIN (National Integrated Ballistic Information Network) is proven technology used to link the criminal use of firearms with the person who pulled the trigger," added Beau Kolodka, ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge. "In this case, NIBIN allowed investigators to successfully connect both shootings to the defendant. Working alongside our local, state and federal partners, ATF is committed to using every resource at our disposal to reduce violent crime and hold violent offenders accountable."

Crumpton appeared in 10 games with the Bulldogs from 2017 to 2018, making just 10 receptions for 117 yards. He caught a 78-yard touchdown against Georgia Tech Nov. 25, 2017, and returned one punt and six kickoffs.

