Los Angeles Chargers
Ex-Cowboys play-caller lauds opportunity to coach Chargers' receiver corps

Moore served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019-22

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Kellen Moore parted ways with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason and became the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator.

Last week, the Chargers drafted TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round, and Moore is happy to add Johnson's talent. 

Johnson will be another weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert to rely on in 2023. The team's wide receiving corps already included Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.

Kellen Moore on the sideline

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders Nov. 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Moore was asked what Johnson will bring to the Chargers in the upcoming season.

"To have Q join that receiver room with all the talent that’s in there in those guys and the experience, I think it’s going to be awesome for him because he’s going to learn so much from those guys," Moore said, via the Chargers' website.

Quentin Johnston is introduced as a Charger

Quentin Johnston poses with his jersey after speaking at a news conference Friday, April 28, 2023, in Costa Mesa, Calif., to introduce him after he was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Chargers.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Moore had an unceremonious exit from Dallas and appeared to take a subtle shot at the talent on his former team when he spoke about the personnel on his current team.

"It’s going to allow us to put these guys in different roles and different positions to allow them to be successful," Moore said. "No one is ever going to complain about having a receiver room like this room, where you have all of this talent. I think we’re really, really excited."

Kellen Moore looks on field

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks on against the Detroit Lions during the first half Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The health of the Chargers' wide receiver room will be something to keep an eye on in 2023. Injuries limited Allen, a five-time Pro Bowler, to ten games last season.

Williams caught four touchdown passes during an up-and-down season. He managed to play in 13 games and finished the year with 895 receiving yards.

The Chargers hope for better odds on the health front next season, especially now that Johnson has been added to the mix.

Moore also shrugged off any concerns about Herbert's health. The star quarterback underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.

"Obviously, there will be some field work that Justin may not be able to be a part of — as much as he would want to, we would all want to — but we'll catch up with it. We have plenty of time through the training camp and all of that," Moore said.

Moore will handle play-calling duties in 2023.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.