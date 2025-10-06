Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Auburn coach Bruce Pearl responds to ESPN host hoping he was pressured to leave because he was 'divisive'

'If there's anything I'm not, that is divisive,' Pearl said

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Bruce Pearl ‘cautiously optimistic’ over hostage release, peace negotiations Video

Bruce Pearl ‘cautiously optimistic’ over hostage release, peace negotiations

U.S. Israel Education Association Chair Bruce Pearl weighs in on the Israeli-Hamas peace talks and reacts to being called ‘divisive’ on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Bruce Pearl stepped down as the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach on Monday, and a longtime ESPN host appeared rather pleased about the news.

"Pardon the Interruption" host Michael Wilbon called Pearl a "divisive person" and hoped there was "pressure" to push him out of the program. 

"He had become a divisive person, it seems to me, intentionally. And I hope there was pressure to just get him out," Wilbon said.

Pearl appeared on "The Will Cain Show" on Monday and offered a response to Wilbon, who he said he "loves," adding that a "dear friend" of Wilbon reached out and said Wilbon's sentiments were "probably political" and "not antisemitic."

Bruce Pearl on sideline

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players against the Florida Gators during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.  (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

"I was a regular on ‘Pardon the Interruption.’ And I love Tony and Mike and have had great relationships with them… If there's anything I'm not, that is divisive. I've tried to bring people together my entire life. Maybe it's an example of why we can't agree to disagree about saying things politically," Pearl said.

Bruce Pearl puts his arms out

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts after a missed free throw during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. (Jordan Prather-Imagn Images)

"I was not forced out. I love Auburn. I love the opportunity now to be able to do some things for faith and family and our country, to be an advocate for Israel, an advocate for education. I'm looking forward to being able to do those things while my son is winning basketball games."

Pearl, who is Jewish, has expressed his fervent support for Israel in the face of rising antisemitism in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. He’s been a supporter of how President Donald Trump has handled the conflicts in the Middle East as well.

Bruce Pearl vs Georgia

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates the win after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neville Arena.  (John Reed-Imagn Images)

Pearl was one of the most successful men’s basketball coaches at the university. He was 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach and led the team to two Final Four appearances.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

