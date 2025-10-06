Ex-Auburn coach Bruce Pearl responds to ESPN host hoping he was pressured to leave because he was 'divisive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bruce Pearl stepped down as the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach on Monday, and a longtime ESPN host appeared rather pleased about the news.

"Pardon the Interruption" host Michael Wilbon called Pearl a "divisive person" and hoped there was "pressure" to push him out of the program.

"He had become a divisive person, it seems to me, intentionally. And I hope there was pressure to just get him out," Wilbon said.

Pearl appeared on "The Will Cain Show" on Monday and offered a response to Wilbon, who he said he "loves," adding that a "dear friend" of Wilbon reached out and said Wilbon's sentiments were "probably political" and "not antisemitic."

"I was a regular on ‘Pardon the Interruption.’ And I love Tony and Mike and have had great relationships with them… If there's anything I'm not, that is divisive. I've tried to bring people together my entire life. Maybe it's an example of why we can't agree to disagree about saying things politically," Pearl said.

"I was not forced out. I love Auburn. I love the opportunity now to be able to do some things for faith and family and our country, to be an advocate for Israel, an advocate for education. I'm looking forward to being able to do those things while my son is winning basketball games."

Pearl, who is Jewish, has expressed his fervent support for Israel in the face of rising antisemitism in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. He’s been a supporter of how President Donald Trump has handled the conflicts in the Middle East as well.

Pearl was one of the most successful men’s basketball coaches at the university. He was 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach and led the team to two Final Four appearances.

