College Basketball

Tarleton State men’s basketball coach Billy Gillispie on leave amid investigation into anonymous complaint

Assistant coach Glynn Cyprien will take over head coaching duties

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Tarleton State men’s basketball coach Billy Gillispie has been placed on temporary administrative leave following an anonymous complaint, the school announced in a statement on Friday. 

Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Steve Uryasz confirmed the announcement, adding that the school has initiated an employee conduct review. Assistant coach Glynn Cyprien will take over in the interim. 

Billy Gillispie looks on

Tarleton Texans head coach Billy Gillispie looks on in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Nov. 21, 2024. (Rick Osentoski/Imagn Images)

Details about the complaint were not immediately made available, but Friday’s news is not the first time Gillispie has faced scrutiny while coaching a college program.

ESPN reported that Gillispie faced allegations of player mistreatment in 2011 and 2012 during his tenure at Texas Tech. He ultimately resigned in 2012, citing health concerns, but his resignation came a month after the school announced an investigation into the allegations. 

He was also fired after two seasons at Kentucky after the Wildcats missed the NCAA tournament in 2009 – a first for the program in nearly two decades. ESPN reported that Gillispie also faced criticism for his treatment of players and staff during that time.

Billy Gillispie reacts

Tarleton Texans head coach Billy Gillispie reacts to a call against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Chris Jones/USA TODAY Sports)

Gillispie, 65, led Texas A&M to the NCAA Tournament in consecutive years in 2006 and 2007, resulting in a Sweet 16 appearance in 2007. Before accepting the job at Texas Tech, he attended a substance-abuse program in Houston following his third arrest for drunken driving in 10 years.

Gillispie became Tarleton State’s head coach in 2020. He has a 226-182 record over 13 seasons. 

Billy Gillispie looks on

Tarleton Texans head coach Billy Gillispie looks on against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 17, 2024. (Chris Jones/Imagn Images)

Tarleton State said it would not comment further on the situation. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

