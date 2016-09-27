Expand / Collapse search
Europeans motivated by trying to beat 'best team' assembled

By | Associated Press
    Europe vice-captain Ian Poulter shares a laugh with Rory McIlroy before a practice round for the Ryder Cup golf tournament Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (The Associated Press)

    Members of the 2016 United States Ryder Cup team pose for a group photo before a practice round for the Ryder Cup golf tournament Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (The Associated Press)

    United States captain Davis Love III holds the Ryder Cup before a practice round for the Ryder Cup golf tournament Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (The Associated Press)

CHASKA, Minn. – Europe has won eight of the last 10 times in the Ryder Cup, and Rory McIlroy says it won't have a hard time getting motivated to win another.

For starters, all the Europeans see nothing but red-colored grandstands around Hazeltine National. And then there were the comments U.S. captain Davis Love III made last week in a radio interview. He referred to his squad as "the best golf team maybe ever assembled."

McIlroy referenced that phrase during his news conference Tuesday before the Europeans went out for the first full day of practice.

He also took a dig at the Americans last week. Asked about Love's comments about the best team, McIlroy suggested they at least had the best task force ever assembled.

The matches start Friday.