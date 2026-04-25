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ESPN's Stephen A Smith beefs with Danhausen as Knicks fall behind in playoff series

The Knicks are down 2-1 to the Hawks in their first-round NBA playoff series since the 'curse' began

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE star Danhausen gives update on Mets 'curse' Video

WWE star Danhausen gives update on Mets 'curse'

WWE star Danhausen tells Fox News Digital that the "curse" on the New York Mets has yet to fully be lifted.

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Danhausen’s "curse" has been pretty real in the WWE world.

The Miz, Kit Wilson and Dominik Mysterio have felt the reverberations of the dreaded "curse" from WWE’s "very nice, very evil" superstar, but it’s also had its effect on New York sports. While the New York Mets appeared to have gotten through it, the New York Knicks have been tangentially affected thanks to Stephen A. Smith.

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Danhausen making his entrance during SmackDown at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Danhausen makes his entrance during SmackDown at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 24, 2026. (Rich Wade/WWE)

Danhausen appeared on "First Take" last week and "cursed" the ESPN broadcaster. Smith, a huge Knicks fan above all else, has watched his team go down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round NBA playoffs series. Their extremely niche beef carried over on social media Friday.

"(Stephen A. Smith) APOLOGIZE and Danhausen will think about maybe possibly pondering lifting your curse," Danhausen wrote on X. "Also send human money."

Smith didn’t appear to be inclined to doing any of that.

"I’m not apologizing for a damn thing @DanhausenAD," Smith wrote back. "Not a damn thing. Curse or no curse, the @nyknicks have NO BUSINESS losing this series to the @ATLHawks — no matter how good that young team is. No business.

Stephen A. Smith standing at Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 42 Night 1 in Las Vegas

Stephen A. Smith attends WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 18, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

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"If the @Knicks lose this series, heads need to roll. Period. President! GM! Coach! Players! Even the damn Dance Team! To hell with all that superstitious stuff. The @nyknicks need to handle their damn business. They had better not lose this series, damnit. I swear they better not!"

While it ended there Friday night, Danhausen showed up on "Friday Night SmackDown" carrying a giant photo of Smith’s head.

"You better be nice to Danhausen. Just ask Stephen A. Smith," Danhausen told Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. "How ‘bout them Knicks?!"

Danhausen entering the arena before a wrestling match at SAP Center in San Jose, California

Danhausen enters the arena before his match against Kit Wilson during SmackDown at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on April 10, 2026. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

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The Knicks and Hawks will start Game 4 at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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