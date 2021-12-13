Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

ESPN's Rex Ryan knows toes

The NFL season hinges on Aaron Rodgers’ pinkie toe. This season’s playoffs could depend on it

By Bobby Burack | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFL season hinges on Aaron Rodgers’ pinkie toe. This season’s playoffs could depend on it.

Sunday, Rodgers said that his toe injury had worsened following the Packers’ win over the Bears, 45-30.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is currently sidelined after testing positive for COVID.

Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is currently sidelined after testing positive for COVID. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

What does that mean? We can’t say for certain. So we turn to Rex Ryan.

On Get Up Monday, Ryan told Packers fans to stop worrying about Rodgers’ injury. According to Ryan, a toe expert, Rodgers is just fine:

And who are you to question Ryan here? He’s far more aroused by the toe area than you are.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes a snap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes a snap during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In 2010, Ryan’s wife, Michelle, reportedly posted a sexually-charged video talking about a foot fetish. At the time, Ryan got defensive calling the matter "personal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, it seems toes are no longer all that personal to Ryan. And that’s a positive.

Nevertheless, like Aaron Rodgers, we wish the Ryan household and their role toe playing the best:

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA;  Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter with running back Aaron Jones (33) during their football game Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Green Bay won 24-14. 

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA;  Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter with running back Aaron Jones (33) during their football game Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Green Bay won 24-14.  (Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports)