Tennis
Published

ESPN’s Patrick McEnroe tests positive for coronavirus

By Greg Joyce | New York Post
Patrick McEnroe is the latest sports figure to reveal he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The former tennis player and current ESPN broadcaster on Tuesday said he went to a drive-through testing site in Westchester County, N.Y., and just got the results back that showed he has COVID-19.

“That’s the bad news,” McEnroe, 53, said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel really 100 percent. My wife Melissa is doing an unbelievable job taking care of the house, taking care of the kids and myself. We’ve been on full quarantine, our entire household, for well over two weeks now. I encourage everyone to do the same. Let’s get this thing. Let’s nail this thing.”

McEnroe said he has been in his basement for 11 days after experiencing “some minor symptoms.” But now that he is feeling better, he is encouraging others to do what they can to help in the battle against coronavirus.

Patrick McEnroe speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Sept. 3, 2014. (Associated Press)

“I’m an example of someone that’s been able to fight through it and I’m doing absolutely fine,” said McEnroe, the youngest brother of Hall of Famer John McEnroe. “Thoughts and prayers to all those people who are struggling with this. We gotta do our part. We gotta listen. And we gotta stay home.

“Love you everybody out there and thanks for the support.”