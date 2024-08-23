Caitlin Clark's harsh reception by the WNBA is 'good for the game,' ESPN's Holly Rowe says

Caitlin Clark's rookie season has seemingly been defined by historic offensive numbers, highly physical defense from opposing players and a snub from the U.S. Olympic team.

Many of the new fans that Clark brought over to the WNBA this season from her record-breaking NCAA career at Iowa quickly picked up on some of the more bruising defensive moments against her. Clark endured a handful of controversial fouls from opponents this year, including an infamous illegal hip check from Chicago Sky forward Chennedy Carter on June 1 and a hit in the head from Sky rookie and her longtime college rival Angel Reese on June 16.

There have been more subtle moments of physical intensity that didn't cross over into being a foul, but straddled the line, when Clark has been on the floor. Then, there is plenty of trash talk, both from her on the court, and then against her both on and off the court by opponents.

Sky coach Theresa Witherspoon said "nobody talks more crap than Caitlin," to reporters on June 27.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN women's basketball commentator Holly Rowe, who has been a staunch supporter of Clark since her career at Iowa, believes that this reception by the league is a positive for both Caitlin and the WNBA as a whole.

"I love it because it's supposed to be competitive… I love that people are kind of talking smack and saying, ‘Hey, you need to prove yourself!’" Rowe told Fox News Digital. "I kind of love it because it is supposed to be salty, that's why it's competitive, that's why it's sports."

"I think it's good for the game," Rowe added.

The adversity hasn't stopped Clark from putting up record-breaking numbers in her rookie season.

WNBA GREAT SUE BIRD SAYS CAITLIN CLARK IS PLAYOFF NIGHTMARE FOR OTHER TEAMS

Rowe broadcasted the moment Clark broke the rookie mark for assists in a season, passing Ticha Penicheiro's record, set in 1998, by dishing out her 225th assist in a win against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 18.

Clark has also broken the records for becoming the fastest player to 400 points and 200 assists, most assists in a game with 19, most combined points scored or assisted in a game, becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double, and most All-Star votes with 700,000.

"When she has proven herself and has played well, then those same veterans are the ones that come up and congratulate her," Rowe said.

Rowe even compared Clark directly to Reese, and highlighted how Reese has publicly expressed a desire for veterans to be physical with her.

"She said, ‘I don’t want them to be easy on me, I want it to be hard,'" Rowe said. "She's only going to be the best version of herself if those veterans are coming at her making it hard."

Clark has scored at least 20 points in five of her last six games. She is averaging 23.7 points on 47% shooting from the field, and 11.7 assists over that span. Indiana has one game this week at Minnesota on Saturday as the team looks to continue to solidify a playoff spot.

Rowe has also partnered with the Collegiate Licensing Company to promote its College Colors Day campaign, helping Americans show off their school spirit by wearing their college colors, marking the unofficial kickoff of college football.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.