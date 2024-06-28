Expand / Collapse search
WNBA coach weighs in on Caitlin Clark's trash-talking abilities

Clark is among the top WNBA rookies

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Caitlin Clark finishes with 15 points on 4-for-9 shooting in 89-77 loss vs. Storm | Undisputed Video

Caitlin Clark finishes with 15 points on 4-for-9 shooting in 89-77 loss vs. Storm | Undisputed

Paul Pierce explains why Caitlin Clark should shoot more after she finished with 15 points on 4-for-9 shooting in the Indiana Fever's 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is among the top WNBA rookies in scoring and assists, and she appears to be at the top of the list for talking trash too.

She got into a heated spat with Seattle Storm veteran Victoria Vivians and did her own version of the Michael Jordan shrug when the Fever were rolling against the Chicago Sky last weekend, before blowing a 15-point lead and eventually losing the pivotal matchup.

While the sports world has focused on Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese’s trash talking with her counterparts, Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon said Clark has done her share of trash talking too.

Caitlin Clark and Victoria Vivians

Caitlin Clark (22) of the Indiana Fever and Victoria Vivians (35) of the Seattle Storm exchanged words and had to be separated during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"Look, at the end of the day, (Clark and Reese) are really super-skilled, they’re fun to watch," Hammon said Thursday night at a press conference with Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. "And they jaw at each other, you know?

Becky Hammon on the sidelines

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon during the second half against the Chicago Sky June 27, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"No one talks more crap than Caitlin too. I saw (Angel) and NaLyssa (Smith) get into it the other day. It’s a different generation. I think we talked subtly, but they be talking in your face, which is fine. Let them go. They’re big girls."

Las Vegas defeated Chicago, 95-83, in the head coaching matchup featuring two former New York Liberty greats.

Caitlin Clark in Seattle

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever stands for the national anthem before a game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena June 27, 2024, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Clark is averaging 16.3 points and 6.6 assists per game. Reese is averaging 13.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Reese is the only rookie averaging a double-double, while Clark is the only rookie averaging more than 2.1 assists per game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.