Sergio Garcia destroys his driver in frustration at the Masters, receives code of conduct warning

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Augusta gets the past of green jacket winners, too.

2017 winner Sergio Garcia shattered his driver after taking his anger out on the second tee box of the legendary golf course.

Paired with fellow Spaniard and 2023 winner Jon Rahm, Garcia slammed his club into the turf twice after hitting a shot that ended up in the bunker. Then he took a swipe at a table with a green cooler on it.

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That left the head of his driver dangling from the shaft, and he reached over and yanked it off completely. Garcia eventually received a code of conduct warning.

Garcia entered the day well out of contention and then bogeyed the first hole, so his anger is understandable.

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Later on that second hole, things turned comical when Garcia started carrying Rahm's bag while Rahm's caddie was tending to the bunker. The crowd applauded when Rahm took the bag from Garcia and started carrying it himself as caddie Adam Hayes hustled to catch up to the players.

Garcia was disqualified in 2019 at the Saudi International for damaging greens in frustration. This time he got control of himself before it got to that point, although he eventually received the warning.

According to club officials, Geoff Yang in his role as chairman of the competitions committee spoke to Garcia on the fourth tee and issued the code of conduct warning.

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Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are tied for the lead at 11 under and tee off at 2:25 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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