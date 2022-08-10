ESPN reporter comes out as transgender

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mechelle Voepel, a reporter with ESPN since 1996, has announced that she is transgender and will be transitioning from female to male and also changing her name.

Voepel’s decision to transition at this time was made in advance of receiving the Gowdy Award next month at the Naismith Hall of Fame. ESPN’s longtime employee announced the name change and transition in a series of tweets Tuesday. The reporter’s new name is M.A. Voepel.

"In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male," Voepel tweeted. "Byline now M.A. Voepel, pronouns he/him. Please feel free to call me Voepel, MV, Michael, Mike; I’m good with them all."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Since starting at ESPN Voepel has mainly covered volleyball, women’s basketball and the WNBA.

On Tuesday, Voepel concluded a thread of tweets by stating: "I may look and sound a little different. Glad to be who I’ve always been inside. Dedication to covering women’s sports, a lifelong joy as well as job, and admiration for all involved – players, coaches, execs, fans, referees, colleagues – that stays exactly the same. Thanks!"

In response to Voepel’s transition announcement, the WNBA tweeted its congratulations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voepel will be acknowledged during Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend in September.