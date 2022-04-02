Legendary Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving talks March Madness, what it takes to win it all

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving, or as fans affectionately call him Dr. J, knows a thing or two about what it takes to be great.

Erving, an 11-time NBA and five-time ABA All-Star, spoke to Fox News Digital on Saturday about this weekend’s Final Four matchups and the talented coaches that got them there.

"My hat goes off to all of them for achieving this great honor in getting there and, however it turns out at the end, there are no real losers – there’s only three losers," Erving said with a chuckle when asked about his predictions.

"Somebody’s got to walk out the champion."

The Duke Blue Devils , who have won five NCAA titles under retiring head coach Mike Krzyzewski, will take on the North Carlina Tar Heels , a program that has won six national championships and reached more Final Fours than any program in college basketball, on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET.

But before that, Jay Wright and the Villanova Wildcats will take on the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks who are on the hunt for their first national championship since 2008.

"Well, you know Jay Wright’s my guy," Erving said when asked about his predictions. "I used to live at Villanova when I was in Philly and I played for the 76ers . I lived there. I used to go to the school and practice and take my kids to the camps that Rollie Massimino (1973-92) used to have there – so I’m partial in that regard."

Erving didn’t elaborate on who he thinks will come out on top Saturday but when asked about the possibility of Krzyzewski winning it all, he described it as a storybook ending to a legendary career.

"That’s fantasy stuff. That’s the Cinderella story. You think Saint Peter’s being there was a Cinderella story – Duke winning and him being carried off the court in his last game … It would be very appropriate."

This year’s Final Four is not shy of talent and competition. That’s why the last team standing will have this characteristic, according to Erving.

"In the storm, you have to remain calm. You have to stay true to your preparation – everybody is prepared for this moment and how you handle that moment is the calmness that you have to have inside."

