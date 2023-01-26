ESPN pundit says Jets ‘could win it all’ if New York lands this superstar quarterback

As speculation around Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay continues to be the talk of the NFL, one team has emerged as a potential landing spot for the four-time MVP.

The New York Jets, fresh off missing the playoffs for the 12th straight season, are rumored to be a potential destination for Rodgers should the Packers decide to trade the 39-year-old quarterback.

The package for Rodgers would be steep, with two first-round draft picks the expected haul for Green Bay. But it’s one that NFL journalist Peter King thinks Jets owner Woody Johnson would "happily pay" as he’s "desperate for a star QB."

AARON RODGERS-JETS RUMORS HEAT UP WITH OFFSEASON WEEKS AWAY

On Wednesday, ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith spoke on the possibility of Rodgers in a Jets uniform, saying he likes what New York has put around the quarterback position.

"If Aaron Rodgers went to the Jets, they could win it all. They could win it all," Smith said Wednesday on ESPN’s "First Take."

"If Aaron Rodgers, with that defense, if he went to the New York Jets … Aaron Rodgers in the AFC. Against [Patrick] Mahomes, against [Joe] Burrow, against Josh Allen, against Tua Tagovailoa… I’m telling you right now, the Jets have a chance now. I ain’t saying I’d pick them. They’d have a chance. They in the mix."

The Jets went 7-10, losing six straight games to finish the 2022 season.

The quarterback position was a mess for New York all year, with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson being benched twice during the season for his poor play.

Johnson expressed his desire to find a permanent solution at the quarterback position earlier in January.

"We've got a cap, so there's an amount you can spend. But, yeah, yeah, that's kind of the missing piece," he said, via ESPN.

"Defense was an unbelievable story that you saw this year, from last place to close to the top in defense in terms of points and in terms of any measurable. And if you could do the same thing on offense, I mean, it looks pretty good. Right? Our special teams is good. Brant Boyer, great coach. So, I think we're set. It's just [we] have to deal with the offense and the quarterback."

On Thursday, the Jets hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to be the next offensive coordinator in New York.

Hackett was an assistant coach in Green Bay from 2019-2021.