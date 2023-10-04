ESPN New York radio host rips 'human trash' Evan Neal for comments about Giant fans: 'I would cut his fat a--'

Evan Neal's comments about "fairweather" New York Giants fans ticked off just about every single one of them.

The Giants' first-round selection from 2022 ripped fans, saying that he does not "concern [myself] with the opinion of a sheep," suggesting that fans who have booed the Giants' lackluster performances "flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere."

Don La Greca is a diehard Giants' fan who hosts afternoon drive radio in New York on ESPN Radio. When he caught wind of Neal's comments, he quickly called for the Giants to cut the second-year offensive lineman.

"Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I'd cut his a--. I would," La Greca said in an epic rant. "How dare you? How dare you? These people pay your salary, they pay an obnoxious amount of money to park, an obnoxious amount of money for PSLs, to sit there and watch this pap, and you call them hamburger flippers? What, you're so much better? I'd rather have a guy that's flipping hamburgers block than your piece of garbage a--. Who the hell are you to talk ot fans like that? You piece of garbage!"

"What a piece of human trash," he continued. "I would cut his fat a--."

La Greca then prompted Giant fans to boo Neal wherever they may see him.

"If you see him at the mall in Willowbrook, boo his a--! If you see him at the DMV, boo him! Don't stop booing him! If he goes to the Pro Bowl, boo him! If he wins a Super Bowl, boo his sorry a--. Screw that guy!" he pleaded.

"How do you condescend to people that pay to watch you play? Poorly, I might add. I hate players like that. Despise them."

"Don't ever talk to anybody like that ever again. Seriously," La Greca continued. "I don't care, first-round pick, how much money, hit to the cap. That would really show me something: cut! And I know he'll get picked up, he'll play some place else. One day, you're not gonna play football, anymore. And if there's a god up above, it'll be soon. And I hope you're flipping burgers. And when I buy that burger from you, I'll spit in it. Throw it right back in your face."

Neal has been criticized for his play. He has allowed 20 quarterback pressures in four weeks, per Pro Football Focus, and the outlet gave him an overall grade of 42.5, which is not close to the average tackle. Neal finished with a 44.1 grade in his rookie season and has recently been compared to Ereck Flowers, a top-10 selection by the Giants in 2015 who was one of the worst lineman in football.

"They were booing us, so I said, ‘Boo louder!’" Neal told NJ Advance Media Wednesday.

"Because that just further shows that people are fair-weather," he said. "A lot of fans are bandwagoners. I mean, I get it: They want to see us perform well. And I respect all of that. But no one wants us to perform well more than we do.

"And how can you say you’re really a fan when we’re out there battling our a--es off — and the game wasn’t going well — but the best you can do is boo your home team? So, how much of a fan are you, really?"

After the obvious backlash that came with this from Giants fans, Neal took to social media to apologize for the "unnecessary distraction" that was caused by his comments.

"I am wrong for lashing out at the fans who are just as passionate and frustrated as I am," Neal wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I let my frustrations in my play + desire to win get the best of me. I had no right to make light of anyone’s job and I deeply regret the things I said.

"We are working day in and day out to grow as a team and this was an unnecessary distraction. I apologize."

